PADANG, Indonesia — A boy band sang songs about loving the Prophet Muhammad. A young woman wearing a full face veil was moved to tears by the faith of the new converts. Many posted selfies on social media, reveling in their shared faith.

The scene was an annual festival in Padang, part of a new conservative Islamic movement in Indonesia known as Hijrah that is drawing millions.

Islamic conservatism has been on the rise for years in Indonesia. The Hijrah movement is notable for its use of social media to spread the word and its appeal to young people. His popularity is raising concern among officials.

From the government’s point of view, behind the Hijrah movement “is a very threatening ideology called Wahhabism,” a fundamentalist branch of Islam from Saudi Arabia, said Dadi Darmadi, a professor at the Syarif Hidayatullah Islamic State University in Jakarta.

But Derry Sulaiman, a preacher who spoke at the festival, said fans were misunderstood. “We just come to hear everyone’s experiences of how they feel after Islam,” he said.

Opposition Islamic parties have become more vocal, mobilizing protests against the construction of Christian churches. Last year they helped pass a law banning sex outside of marriage. A 2019 survey of young millennials and Generation Z by Jakarta-based research firm Alvara found that 60 percent of the roughly 1,500 respondents identified as “puritanical and ultra-conservative.”

A sum of the Instagram accounts of 12 of Indonesia’s most prominent Hijrah preachers showed at least 45.8 million followers.

Although Indonesia is the world’s most populous Muslim nation, it has five other official religions and more than 200 unofficial ones. Most of the 230 million Muslims practice a form of Islam that combines the religion with local rituals.

Nesa Okta Mirza, 27, who is preparing to go to graduate school, said she identified as part of the Hijrah movement in 2014. However, when she donned the hijab, her parents objected because no one else in her family wore headscarves. She said that she plans to start the process of seeking an arranged marriage soon.

The Government is concerned that some of these practices could disrupt a multi-religious society.

Ulil Abshar Abdalla, a senior official at Nahdlatul Ulama, Indonesia’s largest Islamic organization, said Hijrah followers “want Islam to be a closed identity, a cultural marker that sets them apart from the rest.”

Arie Untung, a former MTV host and founder of the annual festival in Padang known as HijrahFest, described the event as primarily commercial. At this year’s festival, vendors were promoting halal cosmetics. Attendees were required to dress conservatively. Men and women were separated.

Natta Reza, a prominent singer in an Islamic boy-band, was one of the headliners. He proposed to his wife in 2017, just hours after discovering his Instagram account. They are now social media influencers promoting arranged marriages.

By: SUI-LEE WEE