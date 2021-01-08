Suddenly I saw a horse that did piaffe and I was so impressed that I thought: this one could be given a 10! ”. Sifted by the wood and an endless number of chairs and headboards hanging geometrically on the octagonal saddle of the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art, the light that filters in from above illuminates Álvaro Domecq’s eyes, watery with emotion. He piaffe It is a difficult movement, a dressage exercise that demands great physical condition and balance from the animal; a trot so gathered that the horse raises his feet and hands without hardly moving from the place, without advancing, like a dancer who levitates between strides. More than 40 years have passed since those words that a German journalist dedicated to his beloved Valiant, but Domecq still prides himself on reciting them from memory. A 10, the highest note. It was the first time they had performed outside of Spain and that praise confirmed something that he had been clear for a long time: the Spanish horse has an extraordinary ability to move. After a busy morning at the school he founded in 1973 in the heart of Jerez de la Frontera, the octogenarian rider expresses it today like this: “The Spanish horse is intelligent, strong, has a temperament, but is very noble. And what I like the most about him: he’s an artist. When it moves, it doesn’t move like others ”. It is very expressive, one would say. And this trait is added to others that the knowledgeable and passionate repeat when asked what distinguishes the purebred Spanish horse, the PRE, from other equines: verve, courage, beauty, harmony, nobility, temperance, dedication …

Isabel Muñoz, National Photography Prize, and The weekly country they go through half a dozen emblematic enclaves of the breeding of the Spanish purebred in search of the secret of a beautiful and unique horse. From the Arroyomonte stud farm to the Royal Andalusian School of Equestrian Art, a journey full of passion and emotions.