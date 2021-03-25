Interior of a house in a luxurious urbanization of Benahavís (Malaga), last December. Garcia-Santos / El Pais

The coronavirus has changed many things, also in the real estate sector. But at least one remained unchanged: the percentage of foreigners in the luxury home market continued to rise. This is confirmed by the Yearbook 2020 of the real estate statistics offered by the College of Registrars and which constitutes one of the most detailed radiographs of the business of the sale of real estate in Spain. According to this source, 6.96% of the houses of more than half a million euros that changed hands last year had a foreign buyer behind them. It is the highest percentage since this data began to be collected in 2013, the year in which Spain began to grant residence benefits to non-EU citizens in exchange for spending more than half a million euros on brick, which is known as visa for gold or golden visa.

However, this does not seem to be the reason for the greater presence of foreigners in the luxury home segment last year. Those who best withstood the onslaught of the pandemic were, above all, citizens of other European Union countries, who have guaranteed residence in Spain. These represented, within the group of foreigners, 65% of buyers of homes of more than half a million euros, a higher percentage than in 2019. One possible cause is that the entry restrictions in Spain for non-EU citizens were greater, which it would make it difficult to close real estate deals for some of those potential buyers.

Another way of looking at it is in the evolution of sales compared to 2019. These fell in general. In fact, if in 2019 foreigners bought 3,858 homes for more than 500,000 euros, last year the operations remained at 3,330, 13.7%. This is a considerable setback, but the key is that it is much less pronounced than that of the market as a whole, which was close to 17%. But the distribution between community and non-community members again throws a very different picture: among the former, operations fell by 11.2%; between the seconds the bite was 18%.

Why did the high end of the market hold up better than the whole? A possible explanation is in the fact that the houses, according to the statistics collected in the property registers of all Spain, continued to become more expensive. According to the repeat sales house price index, a methodology that compares the amount when the same property is sold at two different times, last year houses became more expensive by 2.25%. Although it is the sixth consecutive year of growth (since 2014, prices have risen more than 37% in a cumulative manner), the moderation trend is clear if one looks at the rate at which houses were skyrocketing in previous years (more from 7% in 2019, for example).

Larger floors

Another factor that could influence is that in 2020 there was a clear trend of buyers to look for larger houses. Flats larger than 80 square meters accounted for 52.2% of purchases (compared to 50.5% in 2019), while all other categories – between 60 and 80 square meters; from 40 to 60 square meters; and less than 40 square meters – fell back. This fact is related to the pandemic, since, as shown by a quarterly breakdown of demand, the preference for the largest floors soared from the second quarter of 2020.

Back to the purchases of high-end homes by foreigners, the Spanish Registrars yearbook shows a very uneven weight of this buyer profile by territories. While in the Balearic Islands they are behind almost one in four operations of this type, in four communities (Castilla-La Mancha, Extremadura, Galicia and Navarra) not a single purchase of these characteristics was registered.

In general, as data advanced by the College of Business Registrars showed, the market for foreign sales is very uneven. Analyzed as a whole, and unlike what happened in the more expensive home segment, the weight of this buyer profile fell. And in volume of operations, the bump exceeded 26%, a percentage that doubles the decline led by the wealthiest buyers. This blow, logically, has more negative consequences for the provinces most dependent on international purchases, which for another year led Alicante (37% of operations in the province are carried out by foreigners), followed by the Balearic Islands (29%) and Malaga (28 %).

The British was the most frequent foreign nationality in the real estate market in Alicante, Córdoba, Granada, Jaén, Málaga and Murcia. The French was in Girona, Tarragona and Valencia; and the Italian in A Coruña, Las Palmas and Santa Cruz de Tenerife. The largest volume of houses by foreigners in Salamanca and Barcelona corresponded to Chinese citizens; in the Balearic Islands, to Germans; in Zamora, the Portuguese; and in Ourense, Venezuelans. In all other provinces, purchases were dominated by citizens of Moroccan or Romanian origin.