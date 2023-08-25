The acquisition of the British Bucherer by Rolex has turned the watch market upside down. The shares of the British retailer Watches of Switzerland, which also markets Rolex watches, plummeted more than 25% this Friday on fears that the new alliance would strengthen its rival, which Rolex could give preference to sell its products directly, without the need to resort to other intermediaries. Bucherer has more than 100 stores around the world, of which 53 distribute the Rolex brand and 48 the Tudor brand, in addition to offering the official after-sales service for both brands.

The transaction has taken place by decision of Jörg Bucherer, president of the company and grandson of the founder, who at 87, in the absence of descendants to take over the firm, has chosen to part with it. In a statement, Rolex confirmed the operation, although without disclosing the amount paid. The intention of the Geneva-based brand, according to the text, is “to perpetuate the success of Bucherer and preserve the close collaborative ties that have united both companies since 1924.” Rolex confirmed that the company will keep its name and continue to operate independently.

Watches of Switzerland has also reacted to try to stop the bleeding of its shares on the London Stock Exchange. The company said in a statement that Rolex management has assured it that the Bucherer acquisition “is not a strategic move into retail.” In other words, Rolex will not participate in the daily operations of the Bucherer business nor will it appoint non-executive members of the distributor’s board. And most importantly: there will be no changes in the allocation of its products to one or the other distributor as a result of this acquisition, something that the market, given its reaction to penalizing Watches of Switzerland, does not quite believe.

