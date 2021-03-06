While the EU gives its official opinion, the purchase of Bethesda is listed as made by the main shareholder of ZeniMax Media. We had already reported that in the US the purchase had been fully approved, and that the only important missing instance was that of the EU, which was due to give its final opinion on March 5. Without an official pronouncement, everything seems to indicate that things have run their course, as expected after the preliminary announcement that the EU did not see any problem in this agreement.

Now with Providence Equity, the main shareholder of ZeniMax Media, posting on their website that the purchase of ZeniMax is a “made” investment. It is clear that this is still more than a side test, and that the official notice is still necessary, but perhaps we will have to wait for it to happen.

Approved the purchase of Bethesda by Microsoft in the United States

Bethesda purchase is listed as completed

After finding out that the Bethesda purchase is classified as made by the main shareholder of ZeniMax Media, basically it has been confirmed that a deal has been made between Microsoft and ZeniMax Media. To explain the matter a bit, we must say that in this type of publication, the investments are listed as active or realized. When an investment is listed as realized, that means that the interested party has made a profit by selling the investment share for more money than was purchased.

On the contrary, an active investment means that you have not yet made a profit. As part of the acquisition, Microsoft promised Providence a return of six times its initial investment in ZeniMax Media. The merger has not been listed as approved in the European Commission, but Microsoft Released New “Notice of Effectiveness” Submission to SEC. These notices are issued when a company gains control of another entity.