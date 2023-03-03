According to sources from Reuters, the purchase of Activision by Microsoft would be close to approval in the European Union. They assure that this would have been made possible due to the agreements made with Nintendo and Nvidia.

The regulatory commission of the European Union will share the results of its evaluation on April 25. However, the sources say that it is practically a fact that Microsoft will take the victory and be closer to completing the purchase.

Reuters also assured that the regulatory commission of the European Union will not ask that some intellectual properties be sold to approve it. Let us remember that in the United Kingdom it was proposed that it be sold call of duty apart, so that the purchase could be completed easily.

However, Microsoft will apparently have to offer other concessions to third parties to complete the transaction. According to sources, this implies agreements on the behavior of the company in the future.. Probably to ensure that he won’t change any of his allegations thus far. Do you think the sources are correct?

What’s new in the purchase of Activision by Microsoft?

Although the European Union may be close to approving the purchase, there are still two markets where the outlook is uncertain. In the United States, its regulatory body filed a lawsuit to prevent it from coming to fruition. While in the United Kingdom some disagreements were expressed in the agreement.

Source: Microsoft

Meanwhile, Microsoft entered into agreements with Nintendo and Nvidia to grant them equal access to Call of Duty for 10 years. After all, this franchise is one of the most controversial points of this purchase. This stems from its massive success over the years, which they claim may present an unfair advantage to Xbox if it becomes exclusive.. What is your opinion of all this?

