Several months have passed since the purchase of Activision Blizzard by Microsoft was announced, but this informative earthquake continues to attract the eyes of the community with each new development. Just a few weeks ago, investors approved the sale to the technology conglomerate and prepared for a process that will end in 2023, although everything indicates that this agreement is going very fast.

We’re reaching the end of the beginning, and now we’re entering the beginning of the middleBrad SmithThis explains it Brad Smithpresident of Microsoft, in an interview granted to the Belgian business portal Litter (via VGC): “[El proceso] it’s going fast, at least fast enough for an acquisition of this size”. Beyond this, Smith assures that they are still resolving many of the doubts raised by different entities: “We have received information requests on this subject here in Brussels, but also in London and Washington. We answer questions, do briefings and provide the required information.”

To simplify it, the president details the stage the process is at with Activision Blizzard: “One of our lawyers sums it up nicely by saying, ‘We’re coming to the end of the beginning, and now we’re entering at the beginning of the middle‘” Despite this, Smith is aware that there is still a lot of work to be done: “It is a long process and we are still in a phase where we answer questions. For us, of course, the sooner it is done, the better, but we want to respect the process“.

We will continue to monitor the development of this agreement and the various obstacles that stand in the way of Microsoft and Activision Blizzard. In this sense, both companies have encountered obstacles such as lawsuits criticizing the transaction and many doubts about Bobby Kotick, whose fate is still uncertain. Be that as it may, the tech giant goes ahead with its plan and, it seems, will stop at nothing.

