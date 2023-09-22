













The purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Xbox is practically a reality | TierraGamer









The decision comes after Xbox made some changes to the conditions of the Activision-Blizzard purchase. Because the United Kingdom was concerned about its power in the cloud gaming market, Microsoft decided to sell the streaming rights to Ubisoft. Which apparently was enough to calm the waters and for the deal to be closed.

The regulatory body assured that there are still some rough edges to iron out, but it is confident that they will be resolved. Although everything seems to be going smoothly, the CMA’s final decision will not be announced until early October. So we will have to wait a few days.

We recommend you: Xbox suffers leak of its next games with Ghostwire Tokyo 2 and Dishonored 3 among others

With this approval, the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Xbox is now closer to completion. After all, the CMA already made this preliminary notion public, so it would be extremely rare for them to retract it. So expect to see an announcement of the closing of this transaction in the first days of October.

What will happen when the purchase of Activision-Blizzard for Xbox closes?

Once the purchase of Activision-Blizzard by Xbox is closed, the latter will become owners of their IPs. Among the best known of course are Call of Duty, Overwatch, Crash Bandicoot and Spyro. We will surely see some of them reach Game Pass.

Source: Microsoft

Call of Duty, which was one of the most discussed points during the entire process, will not be able to be in this subscription service. At least in the first two years after the purchase, due to previous agreements. Furthermore, players have nothing to fear, as the franchise will remain multiplatform for the foreseeable future. What do you think that the acquisition is practically a reality?

Don’t stop following us on Google news. You can also go to our Discord to talk about games and other topics.

(Visited 43 times, 43 visits today)