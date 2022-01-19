Microsoft’s purchase of Activision Blizzard yesterday was not only a move that increased the value of both companies on the stock market, but also hurt Sony. Thus, it has been revealed that the shares of this company declined in a way not seen since 2008.

According to Bloomberg, Sony shares on the stock market fell by 13%, roughly $20 billion worth of the company. This has been the strongest blow that has been seen since in October 2008 the company was forced to withdraw 100 thousand laptop batteries due to the risk of fire.

However, the purchase of Activision Blizzard also had a positive result in other companies. Although at the moment there is no clear reason, Square Enix, Capcom and Konami rose around 5%, while the price of Ubisoft increased by 11%. This is probably because shareholders have seen these companies as Microsoft’s next potential target.

For its part, Nintendo was not affected in the slightest. While its shares were down 0.22%, this was not a big enough hit. On related topics, Activision Blizzard shares also benefited from the purchase. Similarly, the United States government could intervene in this acquisition.

Editor’s note:

This was to be expected. While many expected an immediate response from Sony and PlayStation, the companies remained completely silent, something that surely played a role in the stock’s plunge. It will be interesting to see how PlayStation reacts in the coming days.

Via: Bloomberg