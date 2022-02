Home sales transactions amounted to 19,561 in the Region of Murcia at the end of last year, according to data from the College of Registrars of Spain. This is a volume that is already above the 18,144 recorded in 2009, just after the bursting of the real estate ‘bubble’ as a result of the mortgage crisis

This content is exclusive for subscribers New six-monthly rate: take advantage of our discounts and subscribe for 6 months for only €25, you save 40% Already a subscriber? Log in