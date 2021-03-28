A puppy has gone viral on TikTok after his owners published how his face was after eating a bee.

“My dog ​​thinking about that time he ate a bee and had to be rushed to the vet,” says the video posted by the user “mathiiiel”.

The puppy had an allergic reaction after being stung by the bee he ate, so he had to be taken to the vet quickly.

THE PUPPY IS OKAY

Fortunately, the bite did not cause more than the inflammation of its face, without causing greater risks to the animal’s health.

To reaffirm that the puppy is in a good mood and had no sequelae after the incident, his owner wrote “is wagging its tail, so it’s OK”.

SCRATCH THE NETWORKS

The video sweeps. Accumulate 40 million views, 10 million “likes” and 300,000 comments.

Among the comments, some compare the puppy with a panda or a rabbit due to the colors of its fur (black and white) and the deformity of its face after eating the insect.

It is important to remember that just like humans, animals can also be allergic, so they should not be exposed to insects or foods that are not recommended by veterinarians.

