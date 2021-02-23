The Pupaclown Scenic Center reopens after almost 2 months of hiatus due to the pandemic with new dates for previously scheduled shows so that no company loses the bowling pins they had committed and that the public is not left without the opportunity to enjoy the planned shows. “It has been a great effort on everyone’s part,” Pepa Astillero acknowledged yesterday, “but we can finally say that we have the definitive schedule.” As a novelty, a work premiered in December is incorporated, ‘La aventura de Bruno y Estela’, produced with the support of the ICA of the Region of Murcia, directed by Luisma Soriano and performed by Pepa Astillero and Alfonso López. “A plea to emotional intelligence, a delightful work that leads us to look inside ourselves, to dive into our feelings, to know and manage our emotions,” says Astillero.

This Saturday starts the programming, which will last until Wednesday, March 31. A month in which 15 performances of 12 shows will be seen, which will come from the hand of large and award-winning national and regional companies. The program will propose family shows of the most varied, covering genres such as puppets, clowns, theater, stories, circus, music and poetry.

Break the ice this Saturday Pupaclown with ‘Pupaventuras’, at 6 pm, with the Hospital Clowns Golo, Membrilla and Pipa Salá. On Sunday 28, at 12 noon, ‘Semente. The man who planted trees’, from the Extremaduran company Marmore Producciones, with the great Nuria Cuadrado. Periferia Teatro (March 6, 6:00 p.m.) will represent its latest creation, the exquisite montage ‘Nube Nube’, FETÉN 2020 Prize for the Best Puppet and Object Show. On Sunday, March 7, at 12.00, art and theater will shake hands at the ‘Museum’ of La Líquida Teatro. On Saturday March 13 at 6:00 p.m. and Sunday 14 at 12:00 p.m. you will be able to see the acclaimed ‘The 3 Little Pigs’ by Pupaclown. On March 19, Father’s Day, there will be two shows of ‘El Tendal’ by Pampol Teatre.

They complete the programming ‘Los 7 Cabritillos’ by Pupaclown (March 20),’ Equipo Locomoción ‘by Aye Cía (March 21),’ Game of chairs’ by Cal Teatre (March 27), ‘The adventure of Bruno and Estela ‘by Pupaclown (March 28),’ Baobad, a tree, a mushroom and a squirrel ‘by La Pera Limonera (March 30) and’ Princip-pato, el Príncipe Valiente ‘, by Mármore Producciones (March 31). Tickets are now available through the Pupaclown Scenic Center website www.pupaclown.org.