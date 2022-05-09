The final episode of the reality show was aired, completely renewed and presented by Barbara D’Urso, The Pupa and the Nerdy Show. An edition that has alternated moments joyful to clashes and criticisms, both among the participants and with the jury, made up of prominent names such as those of Federico Fashion style, Antonella Elia and Soleil Sorge.

During the last episode there was a twist that left the audience glued to the TV. Elena Morali receives a unexpected surprise from the her boyfriend, Luigi Fabulous.

The boy is in the studio and, on his knees, say these words: “I love you and I wanted to tell you in every way. I think you made me fall in love for the second time and I think you will make me fall in love every day ”.

With this moving declaration of lovethe boyfriend of the Pupa manifests his intentions: “I don’t promise you that it will always be a good day but I promise you that I will be there even in the bad ones. You and I got married in Africa and I think the time has come that maybe we get married in Italy too ”.

Elena Morali is visibly excited and, almost in tears, she embraces Luigi pronouncing the fateful yes. But the statement didn’t end there, Fabulous adds: “I have a huge effort talking about what I really have inside. I haven’t missed a second of you. You have made an extraordinary journey“.

“You showed for the first time after many years of doing television what you are: intelligent, beautiful and also tremendously fragile”. A crackling final and a very positive conclusion for the pupa, despite the elimination received.

This edition saw Maria Laura De Vitis and her pupo Edoardo winners. There was no lack of controversy that, even in the last episode, framed hilarious moments.