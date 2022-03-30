Yesterday’s episode of The Pupa and the Nerdy Show starred the pupa Maria Laura De Vitis. The latter told a very painful part of her private life about her.

The ex-girlfriend of Paolo Brosio was orphaned by a very young father and yesterday evening, in tears, she revealed his true feelings. With these words, the girl gave voice to her pain: “I have finally learned to externalize my emotions. Since the incident happened, I put on a breastplate, it was very wrong, I started to suffer inside “.

To do visit to the girlfor a special surprise, last night live is arrived there mum by Maria Laura De Vitis. Barbara D’Urso welcomes the woman into the study who evidently very moved says: “Your dad died when she was little”.

So the presenter of La Pupa and the Nerdy show explains that Maria Laura, during her stay in the wonderful villa, decided to write a letter. The girl is placed in the surprise room and is unaware of everything.

Barbara D’Urso asked her how she was and she immediately makes a reproach to Gianmarco Onestini: “Benino, with the dynamics with Gianmarco I am still not convinced. I think I can be free to express what I think “.

At that point the landlady reveals to him why she was called to the surprise room: for talk to her about her dad and his untimely death. The clip is broadcast in which Maria is seen writing her letter.

Here are the words that De Vitis wrote: