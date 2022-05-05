Barbara D’Urso gives the official appointment to his fans who have followed the new one with passion and attention edition of La Pupa and the Nerdy Show: “Tonight there will already be the final of La Pupa and the Nerdy … It was a beautiful journey”.

Apparently the program has not met the success that was expected, considering the low number of shares achieved. Already at the presentation of the cast controversy had arisen. The names of the participants had already been seen and reviewed in the lounges of Afternoon 5.

The response of such low ratings has raised questions in Mediaset’s productions: perhaps the public no longer likes this kind of program? So we got to plan the last episode, recorded now 10 days ago, which has decreed the names of the winners. The look changes of the competitors engaged as geeks were presented.

The couples challenged each other in various tests, which from time to time eliminated various competitors.

La Pupa and the Nerdy show: the winners

To win this new edition of La Pupa and the Nerdy Show, after a hard fight in a complicated quiz in the final against De Meo and Emy Buono, were Maria Laura De Vitis and his nerd Edward.

The challenge was very heated, but in the end the young show girl enjoyed the triumph together with her adventure partner. De Vitis is already known to the public due to her recent relationship with the now ex Paolo Brosio.

The two were repeatedly invited to the afternoon 5 living room by Barbara D’Urso herself, to address the various controversies that this relationship had raised due to the age difference between the two. The undisputed protagonists of the episode, that is the judges, played a fundamental role in the nomination of the winners.

Prominent names such as Federico Fashion Style, Antonella Elia and Soleil Sorge were called to be part of the jury. The latter clashed heavily with Mila Suarez and Gianmarco Onestini, to whom she gave a zero vote.