The episodes of the Pupa and the Nerdy kept the viewers glued to the TV. Big news planned for the next appointment. What many had expected for some time already at La Pupa and the Nerdy Show has happened. One step away from the final comes the twist.

The protagonists are Gianmarco Onestini and Mila Suarez. Last week we saw the formation of the Onestini-Suarez couple. The Moroccan model has replaced and taken the place of Gianmarco Maria’s old pupa Laura De Vitis.

An elimination was also planned for the new couple, but was saved in extremis: “The couple Gianmarco and Mila have an unexpected fate because tonight it was decided that no one is eliminated. But the two defeated competitors will be transferred to the closet where they will remain all week “.

“There they will live with the nerd Edoardo Baietti who officially returns to the game this evening”. But a novelty attracts the attention of viewers. In a night spent in the closet, Gianmarco and Mila kissed.

Do not forget that the two are an old acquaintance for each other. In fact, both Onestini and Suarez were both the protagonists of another reality show.

In 2016 they found roommates in the house of Big Brother Vip, when the reality show was still conducted by the same presenter Barbara D’Urso. And if today a kiss took place between them, the same cannot be said at the time, when there was no good blood and the two did not consider each other.

Mila, in the edition of the GF vip, was still very suffering from the breakup with her ex-boyfriend Alex Belli. Gianmarco instead showed a certain interest in the roommate Ivana Icardi, who did not reciprocate her sentiment.