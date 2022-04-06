During the last episode of de The Pupa and the Nerdy there was no shortage of twists and fiery clashes, which kept the public’s attention high. The show opens with the concerning question Flavia Vento and its abandonment premature to show.

And it is immediately trash between the former Pupa and one of the reality judges. The two do they exchange accusations of each other without sparing anything and, they do it live, also putting Barbara D’Urso in difficulty.

Antonella Elia, as we all know by now, he is part of the jury of the reality show together with Soleil Sorge and Federico Fashion Style. The Elia yes flakes right away against there Windwho sends her a warning: “Shut up Antonella … Believe me, I’ll report you!”.

But nothing succeeds to to stop the river in flood of judge who, outspokenly, expresses his opinion in this way: “Report whatever you want!”. No threat stops Elijah’s tongue and not even the host manages to mediate in this clash.

“After you left you asked me for help to get you back into the House… Now what is the reason? Did an alien come to the mansion and talk to you? Did he tell you to run away? And come on … “concludes Antonella.

The figure of the Pupa in the reality show has been masterfully replaced by another acquaintance of D’Urso and her salons, we are talking about Elena Morali. Many the protagonists of Afternoon 5 present in the program. Characters that Barbara has already presented to the public several times in her previous shows.

Vento tries to give explanations and justifications for the decision it has taken regarding its retirement, but with poor results. Here is what she says: “Something serious has happened in the villa”. This would be the only sentence that the woman seems to know how to say and, when she is urged by everyone to give more information, she replies like this: “Now I don’t want to add anything else”.