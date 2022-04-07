As all viewers know, Elena Morali took part in the Show La Pupa e il Nerio to replace Flavia Vento. What the public has noticed is that over the years the babe has resorted to several times she has a few babies intervention Of Cosmetic Surgery.

The nose has definitely changed, the eyebrows took shape, the lip they appear more fleshy and as she herself has repeatedly stated, she has had small ones done pinpricks Of vitamins on all the face.

In the last episode of the Pupa and the Geek conducted by Barbara D’Urso, we return to talk about the changes that Elena has made in recent years. Some competitors of the reality show they do not have much appreciated this tendency to give in to vanity.

The babes who particularly attacked the showgirl were Amy and Asia who, in the villa, they commented like this: “To me, a girl is beautiful when it’s natural and that’s all. Elena is ugly, however, in my opinion you are exaggerating to say that she is beautiful. She has made a comeback but in my opinion she has exaggerated a little bit, her eyes are not beautiful “.

The clip was shown at Elena during the last live broadcast. The blonde babe like that he replies: “What to say? I don’t hurt anyone, it’s my money, if I pay to touch up I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that. I have to please me “.

Then we move on to the kiss on the mouth that Elena exchanged with her nerd Aristide. The showgirl’s boyfriend, Luigi Fabulous, comments on what happened as follows: “While Elena’s exes are more like Aristide than me, I’m not even 1% jealous about it. Avoid stupid messages ”.

The Pupa and the Nerdy: the words of Luigi Fabulous

Then, he continues: “I am very happy that Elena can spend time, confront and learn from a culturally above average person like him. I appreciate and appreciate Aristide since he became GF Vip. I hope to have the opportunity to meet him too. Few people have so much to teach ”. Finally he concludes: “And if Aristide really can’t keep those sweet lips at bay, I could always introduce him to my mother who is 50 years old is single and, after my father, has only encountered human cases. After so much suffering a man like him deserves “.