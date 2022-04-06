The pupa and the nerd getting closer and closer. And there are those who swear that she fell in love.

Love a La Pupa a il Secchione? It would seem that something is being born between two competitors of the reality show hosted by Barbara D’Urso.

The presenter in the course of Afternoon 5 has broadcast previews of what is happening in the villa these days. Well it would seem that just between the nerd Gianmarco Onestini and the pupa Marialaura De Vitis there is some tender.

It was Onestini who chose Marialaura as a pupa and the girl seemed to be fascinated by the handsome Gianmarco and in fact at the time of her choice she was enthusiastic.

In the clip aired, the two are seen on the bed teasing and hugging each other. Back in the studio, D’Urso commented: “She is falling in love with Gianmarco, that’s right”. And the pundits seemed to agree with her.

In short, the pupa seems cooked by the ex gieffino. You don’t know if the first kiss has already taken place. During a confessional, she did not deny her interest in the young man. “Outside the villa it might interest me but now I’m more focused on creating a feeling with him as a couple at the level of play and then if something has to happen, I won’t back down.” – he revealed.

“While we were dancing we were practically face to face, it was unexpected but nice” – continued the girl.

And on the other hand, even Gianmarco has not denied the interest: “Maria Laura is a beautiful girl, this is indisputable” – he said.

And to think that at the beginning Gianmarco seemed much more interested in the events of Mila Suarez in the villa. An attitude that also triggered the jealousy of the pupa paired with him. We’ll see if they will be the first couple in the game to go beyond the cultural events of the program.