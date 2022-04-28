Drusilla Gucci intervenes in the semifinal of the show for a confrontation with her boyfriend

Surprise guest at La Pupa and the Nerdy was Drusilla Gucci. The girl is angry and she wants a face-to-face confrontation with her boyfriend Francesco Chiofalo. The curiosity of many viewers is the reason that infuriated the Geek’s girlfriend.

Let’s go into detail and try to understand what happened. During the episode, everything really happened. The Pupa Elena Morali rages and abandons the study badly, throwing the microphone to the ground.

The reason is still unknown, but the presenter Barbara D’Urso in the face of this attitude she became fervent and he scolded heavily the showgirl for the abrupt and out of place ways she assumed during the recording.

But somehow there was a clarification between the two that brought their relationship back to balance.

The Pupa and the Nerdy: Drusilla Gucci face to face with Francesco Chiofalo

But let’s get back to us. There fiancée by Francesco Chiofalo is intervened in the semifinal of the show for confront with the her boyfriend. Drusilla Gucci is very angry with the Pupo for words spoken during the reality show.

The latter’s reaction was nothing short of blatant. The boy did thrown to the ground at the feet of his girlfriend, apologizing for what he did. And the question arises: what happened? In a comparison Chiofalo expressed a somewhat strange concept, stating in one sentence the words: “Unfortunately I’m engaged”.

This unfortunately made the girl angry who, despite having already forgiven him, declares: “In a week we will do the math”. We just have to wait for the implications of the story.

The show has almost come to an end. Who will be the winner of this new edition? Many are the favorites and Chiofalo is one of them. Maybe it will be him with his nerd who will win the victory.