Drusilla Gucci, after the confrontation with her boyfriend, thinks about it. She doesn’t want to forgive

There Pupa and the Nerdy show hosted by Barbara D’Urso it achieved a decidedly explosive success. Unfortunately, the good things come to an end and so does this fantastic show is about to reach the last episode. Countless events occurred during the program.

In particular, the web has thought about it Francesco Chiofalowhich seems to have profoundly disappointed his girlfriend Drusilla Gucci. Chiofalo is in the villa of La Pupa and the Nerdy and plays the role of puppet, competing with the nerd Annaclara Hellwig.

Chiofalo himself created the scandal between him and his girlfriend, Drusilla Gucci, due to a definitely unhappy phrase which he gave during the program. But let’s see specifically what happened.

Some time ago Francesco had received such a proposal from the Diva of hot movie with Malena. The woman would have proposed to him to spend a night together in the villa dedicated to the reality show. The boy obviously has refused own respecting his report with Drusilla. The boy, however, would have repeated the words several times: “Unfortunately I’m engaged”unleashing his fiancée’s fury.

There lass in fact she was not impressed by the gesture of the woman and by her proposals, but she got very annoyed for the wavering words of her boyfriend. And it would be precisely for this reason that Gucci would have decided to put their relationship on hiatus.

The announcement had come directly from social media, but when the two met again during the episode they already seemed to be getting along again in love. Most thought that peace had returned to this splendid couple, yet it is not. It was Barbara D’Urso who revealed the latest news on the events between Chiofalo and Gucci, asking for news from the person concerned.

Drusilla, present in the studio, revealed that she has noticed a few what that in precedence it was escaped: “I’m in the meditative phase, very angry no, but he had accepted this proposal (Malena’s), I hadn’t noticed it, I had missed that piece”. We just have to wait to find out what will happen between the two.