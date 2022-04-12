The Pupa and the Nerdy Show returns to the center of the talk for the tough battle that took place between Mila Suarez and Paola Caruso. The two showgirls have decided to participate in the program proving to be real babes ready to learn from their nerd.

The discussion between the two women, however, seems to have gone too far, so much so that the presenter herself has announced an important disciplinary measure. Barbara D’Urso within his Twitter profile, he announced that he had made a decision regarding one of the two women.

At first it seemed that he had crossed the line Luca Onestini so the two women argued. However, according to the latest rumors and the words of Barbara, the measure seems to be against one of the two women between Paola Caruso and Mila Suarez.

The discussion between the two women was born as a result of the interest that Luca Onestini showed towards Mila. The latter in fact, was paired with Maria Laura de Vitis but on several occasions he emphasized her strong involvement in the other showgirl.

The Pupa and the Nerdy, Barbara D’Urso announces measures

The clash that the two showgirls had created several problems so as to push the presenter to announce serious disciplinary measures. Inside your own Twitter profileBarbara D’Urso has anticipated what will really happen during this evening’s episode.

The photo shows Paola Caruso close to the presenter and she could be the protagonist of the measure. For now there are many assumptions that the web has made about what will happen to La Pupa and the Nerdy Show.

“Gianmarco Onestini he was at the center of a very tough battle between Mila Suarez and Paola Caruso, which went far beyond the limit. For this reason tonight at La Pupa and Il Secchione Show will be taken serious disciplinary measures. I don’t accept certain behaviors”Says Barbara D’Urso’s Twitter.