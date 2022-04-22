The path of Gianmarco Onestini in the program La Pupa and the Nerdy Show he is making a lot of talk. The contestants of the reality show line up openly against him and his tactics. In the villa we talk about his strategies, considered to be incorrect, in order to reach the final.

To give the coup de grace to Gianmarco Soleil Sorge arrives, who live, goes down heavy with the accusations. The path of the nerd started paired with the pupa Maria Laura De Vitis.

Misunderstandings arose between them from the very first days: the girl accused his company from don’t help her in the races and being distracted by another babe, Mila Suarez.

Thus began a series of differences, which arriving at a definitive separation: Mila takes the place of De Vitis in the couple, becoming Gianmarco’s new pupa. During the week all the competitors lined up against the nerd, accusing him of assuming incorrect attitudes in order to win the game.

One of the fiercer rivals di Onestini is without a doubt Francesco Chiofalo, with whom he has quarreled heavily several times right from the start. Mirko Gancitano and Asia Valente also join Francesco’s accusations, finding in Gianmarco a player who is a bit too aggressive.

In fact, in order to obtain the immunity La Pupa and the Nerdy, he seems ready to unload his beloved friend Mila to go to the pupa Emy. “What friends you are, you spend the week talking behind my back, no one has the courage to talk to my face”, says Gianmarco, who lashes out at other competitors. “Onestini is a good guy but he’s too touchy” Denis Dosio replies.

“Obviously no one tells you things to your face, you are too touchy,” says Soleil Sorge. Then: “You punctually, with a few respectable little words, do-gooders as usual and a smile you think you can make things pass, when then it’s the facts that matter. Enough of this respectability “.