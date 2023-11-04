We all know the present that Alexis Vega is experiencing within Chivas, in itself, the Guadalajara player at a sporting level was having a semester of horror on the field, going from being the star and permanent starter to a substitute within Paunovic’s plans , became a substitute for the Serbian who grew tired of his lack of significance and poor physical condition. As if that were not enough, the Mexican appealed to his terrible and traditional indiscipline off the field to sentence himself even more.
Vega has not even been taken into account for Paunovic’s calls for several weeks, who despite the pressure from the board, has no intention of giving the Mexican a chance. In recent days it was reported that after Ricardo Marín’s suspension, the herd’s coach could give Alexis a vote of confidence and at least take him into account to be part of the group, however, this option is one hundred percent ruled out.
Veljko remains firm with his plans and positions, despite the loss of his star ‘9’, Paunovic decides not to give in and once again leaves the player formed in the Toluca ranks out of the call. The reality is that if Vega was not considered for this match, it is a fact that the Mexican will not see minutes in the remainder of the season. This being the case, it can be concluded that the player’s departure for the winter market is inevitable and is in the making. day by day.
