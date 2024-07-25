Marvel Rivals Shows Off a Gameplay Video Dedicated to The Punisherthe famous anti-hero without special powers but armed to the teeth, who in fact moves within the maps adopting a full shooter style approach.

Equipped with the inevitable Kevlar armor with the skull symbol on the chest and equipped with an assault rifle, smoke bombs and devastating turrets that can be activated as rechargeable abilities, good old Frank Castle manages to dominate the clashes and to hit opponents from a safe distance, especially in territorial modes.

The character’s Ultimate even sees him pull out two large-caliber machine guns and a rocket launcher and unleash powerful blasts at members of the opposing team, clearing the field and giving his supporting teammates a break.