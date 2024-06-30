Washington (dpa)

Timothy Weah, the United States national team winger, was suspended for two matches due to the red card he received during the team’s 2-1 loss to Panama in the South American Football Confederation Cup (Copa America).

Weah received a red card in the 18th minute of the match, which took place in the second round of the third group stage of the competition currently being held in the United States, after he punched Roderick Miller, the Panama national team defender, in the head without the ball.

Based on this decision, the US team will miss Weah’s services during its match against Uruguay in the third (final) round of the group stage, and he will also miss the match against the “possible” team in the quarter-finals of the competition.

Panama’s Coco Carrasquilla, who received a red card in the 88th minute for kicking Christian Pulisic, the captain of the United States national team, was also suspended for one match.

Weah apologized on social media after the match for the red card, which turned the match upside down, as the US team took the lead with a goal, before Panama responded with two goals, to win the three points in the end.

Speaking to the American Fox station, Weah said: “I am fine. It is clear that these circumstances now. I believe that putting my team in this situation was not my intention at all.”

“I think I’ve been portrayed as a violent and aggressive person, which I’m not,” Weah added. “That kind of accusation hurts me a lot, and so to see my brothers having to take a different path to get to our main goal, that’s really hurtful.”