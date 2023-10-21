One recent morning, Verena Adelsberger held her first Pumpkin Spice Latte at a Starbucks in midtown Manhattan. It wasn’t just his first of the season. It was the first time she had tried it.

Adelsberger, 25, who was visiting from Zell am See, Austria, wanted to try the latte after seeing it celebrated online. He took a sip and smiled. “It tastes like cinnamon,” he said. “It’s very sweet”.

He gave it a 7 out of 10 and then left to take the ferry to another piece of American culture: the Statue of Liberty.

Starbucks’ Pumpkin Spice Latte, which recently turned 20, has survived trend cycles by refusing to be trendy. It is a touchstone of the American palate. The drink echoes the need to have a marker of the passage of time. It offers a Pavlovian feedback loop: Spend a few dollars, get instant nostalgia for cold nights curled up on the couch, and a sweet reminder of the upcoming holiday season.

Before Starbucks launched its latte, “pumpkin” did not exist as a consumer category at its current magnitude.said Erin LaBranche, senior strategist at global marketing firm R/GA. Last year, pumpkin-flavored products accounted for $787 million in U.S. sales, including pumpkin-scented deodorant and spices, reports NIQ, a consumer intelligence company.

Data company Bloomberg Second Measure reports that this year, Starbucks sales increased 7 percent during the week the pumpkin spice latte debuted on August 24.

The drink has not been without controversy: its sugar content (50 grams in the medium size) and its ingredients (initially without real pumpkin and with a supposedly carcinogenic dye) have generated debate.

Autumn’s promise of new beginnings has plenty of time to mobilize the masses. Starbucks capitalized on that with a drink that was groundbreaking for an American coffee conglomerate in 2003. Executives discussed several seasonal flavors, including maple walnut, said Peter Dukes, Starbucks director of market strategy. “We thought, ‘This was so unique, give us a chance to develop its flavor in the cup.’”

Starbucks debuted the drink in Washington and Vancouver, British Columbia, and “you could hear the excitement in the store managers’ voices,” Dukes said. The following year, the pumpkin spice latte was available throughout the US and soon celebrities like Katy Perry were praising it.

But the drink was never in fashion.

On the day of its launch, Starbucks posted a video on TikTok in which a woman takes a sip and immediately puts on a flannel shirt and knit scarf to lie in the center of a heart made of small pumpkins.

Victoria Carlotti, a fashion student at the New School in New York City, would never post anything about the drink online — Starbucks is a little “embarrassing,” she said. But recently, at a Starbucks Reserve Roastery in Manhattan, she said she planned to drink countless pumpkin spice lattes this fall.

“It’s nice to have something that keeps you consistent,” he said. “Your brain realizes that another year has passed.”

By: Ella Quittner