The UNAM Pumas are in Barcelona focused on the Joan Gamper trophy, a meeting that, although it is friendly, the university team wishes to face with all possible seriousness, since there are few opportunities for the feline team to show themselves at an international level. and he wants his football to meet the magnanimous stage.
Although, once the match is over, Andrés Lillini’s men will have to return to Mexico to face the second half of the Mx League, a tournament in which they are expected to give a stellar game version after several movements in the market. In addition, the UNAM team had a pending issue to resolve regarding the future of Juan Ignacio Dinenno, a fact that does not cause further concern.
Al-Shabab, the team that probed the possible arrival of the Argentine this summer, has ruled out making any attempt to sign the Pumas’ striker, since the university team has declared him non-transferable, since they renewed him for just that, so that he faces the tournament With the feline and the Arab team, he is not willing to pay the exit clause of the ‘9’ of the Pumas, which is around a figure of 9 to 10 million dollars.
