New problem for Dani Alves: the Mexican Pumas, his last team before entering jail in January 2023 for sexually assaulting a girl in a disco in Barcelona, ​​so he was sentenced to four and a half years in prison, He has sued him before the TAS for breach of contract.

The sports arbitration court will decide on the complaintpresented by the Aztec entity to understand that the Brazilian did not comply with some of the clauses of its linkage, Within 20 days, next March 25.

The Pumas He terminated the Alves contract after his arrest in January 2023after the former leftist was presented in police units to give a statement after being accused of violation and was arrested.

The Brazilian press then said that the club had claimed the former compensation of five million dollars for breaking the behavior clause established in your contract. A information that was denied Shortly after for the managers of the Mexican team.

Now, Mexican local media point out that Pumas He would have sued Alves before the TAS for breaching his contract clausesthat united him with the team a season, until 2023.