The Pumas lived an unforgettable 2020. After almost 15 months of inactivity and a preparation that was far from ideal due to the quarantine and travel restrictions caused by the coronavirus pandemic, they signed a historic performance in the Three nations -special edition of the Rugby Championship-, where they reaped the first victory in history against the powerful All Blacks. That epic triumph did not go unnoticed and this Wednesday one of the most prestigious institutions in the world of sport recognized them with a very special nomination.

The Argentine rugby team was included among the candidates for the 2020 Laureus Awards Best Team, commonly known as the Oscars of world sport, which delivers the respected Laureus World Sports Academy.

Who will Los Pumas have to beat to win the coveted award? No less than five colossi from other disciplines: the football teams of Bayern Munich, the last champion of the German league and winner of the 2020 Champions League and the Club World Cup; and Liverpool, current monarch of England; Los Angeles Lakers, NBA champions; the Kansas City Chiefs, winners of the 54th edition of the Super Bowl; and the Mercedes team, champion of Formula 1 by the hand of Lewis Hamilton.

“Argentine rugby celebrated after securing its first ever victory over the three-time world champions All Blacks in November in a Rugby Championship match in Sydney. The 25-15 triumph, designed by coach Mario LedesmaIt was his first success in 33 attempts since 1976. The starter Nicolás Sánchez scored all his points with a try, six penalties and a conversion, “the organization explained on its website.

The Pumas They thus became the fifth representatives of the sky and white sports to be nominated for these prestigious awards and the second in “Best Team”. In 2005, the selected men’s basketball, who had won Olympic gold in Athens the year before.

Lionel Messi is the only one who ever won it. It was last year when he won the “Male Athlete of the Year” award, although he shared the recognition with Lewis Hamilton.

The Barcelona forward had already been a candidate in that category in 2011, 2012, 2013 and 2016; and had been nominated for “Breakthrough” in 2006.

In that same shortlist, which recognizes the athletes who broke into the international scene, the tennis players David Nalbandian, in 2003, and Juan Martín Del Potro, in 2010. The Tandilense was also in the race to win the “Return of the Year” in 2017; like Diego Milito, in 2015.

The ceremony – usually an impressive gala, in the style of Hollywood’s great awards shows – will be held virtually this year in May. The winners will be chosen by a panel of former athletes and experts, among which are the Argentineans Hugo Porta and Luciana Aymar.

All Laureus Award nominees

Best male athlete: Joshua Cheptegei (UGA / Athletics), Armand Duplantis (SWE / Athletics), Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Formula One), Lebron James (USA / Basketball), Robert Lewandowski (POL / Soccer) and Rafael Nadal (ESP / Tennis).

Best female athlete: Anna van der Breggen (NED / Cycling), Federica Brignone (ITA / Alpine Skiing), Brigid Kosgei (KEN / Athletics), Naomi Osaka (JPN / Tennis), Wendie Renard (FRA / Football), Breanna Stewart (USA / Basketball) .

Candidates for best team: Argentine rugby team, Bayern Munich (football), Kansas City Chiefs (American football), Liverpool (Football), Los Angeles Lakers (basketball), Mercedes Petronas (Formula One).

Candidates for disclosure: Ansu Fati (ESP / Football), Patrick Mahomes (USA / American Football), Joan Mir (ESP / Motorcycling), Tadej Pogacar (SLO / Cycling), Iga Swiatek (POL / Tennis) and Dominic Thiem (AUT / Tennis).

Candidates for the best comeback: Daniel Bard (USA / Baseball), Kento Momota (JPN / Badminton), Alex Morgan (USA / Football), Max Parrot (CAN / Snowboard), Mikaela Shiffrin (USA / Alpine Skiing) and Alex Smith (USA / American Football).

Candidates for the ‘Sport for Good’ award (sport for development programs): Boxgirls Kenya, Kickformore (Germany) and Fundación Colombianitos.

Look also