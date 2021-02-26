There are still more than two years to go until the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France. However, in the sport of the oval they are far-sighted and they plan the calendar with a long-term projection. In that sense, the venues that will host the group stage matches were known and in consequence, The Pumas they already have their itinerary for when they set foot on French soil.

Although the opening match between the hosts and New Zealand will take place at the Stade de France in Saint-Denis, on the outskirts of Paris, the Argentine rugby team will not pass – at least during the group stage – through the capital gala. In fact, will debut on September 9 against England at the Velodrome stadium in Marseille, where he Olympique of Balerdi Y Benedetto does local every two weeks.

The Pumas are coming off a great 2020 in terms of results. (EFE)

Then, they will have rest on the second date and will continue their journey in Saint-Etienne (where the Argentine National Team eliminated England in the 1998 World Cup in France) to face Oceania 1 (probably Tonga or Samoa take that place) only on the third day (09/22) of Zone D, which will be made up of those led by Mario Ledesma, England, Japan, Oceania 1 and America 2.

In addition, they will settle in the Beaujoire Stadium to be measured on 09/30, against America 2 (Uruguay or the United States are the candidates to stay with that place) and on October 8 they will close their participation in the first phase against the Japanese in the same city.

Argentine fans always support Los Pumas. (Photo: AFP / Stuart Walmsley.

“It’s hard work building the calendar. The problems in terms of organization, transport, time and rest are complex, but I think we have designed a balanced calendar, with very nice duels in each city“explained Claude Atcher, CEO of the Organizing Committee.

The mother entity of the oval stretched the payroll to 33 players, two more than those who went to Japan 2019, and also extended the rest days so that the tournament will last a week longer than usual.

All those rugby fans who want to plan in advance a trip to European lands to witness the World Cup will be able to buy tickets for their favorite matches from March and online.

THE COMPLETE FIXTURE OF THE WORLD CUP

. KEY A (New Zealand, France, Italy, classified as zone America 1, classified as zone Africa 1)

08/09 at Saint Denis (Stade de France) France – New Zealand

09/09 at Saint-Etienne (Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium) Italy – Africa 1

09/14 at Lille (Pierre-Mauroy Stadium) France – America 1

09/15 at Toulouse (Stadium) New Zealand – Africa 1

09/20 in Nice (Riviera Stadium) Italy – America 1

09/21 in Marseille (Vélodrome Stadium) France – Africa 1

09/27 in Lyon (Stade des Lumières) America 1 – Africa 1

09/29 in Lyon (Stade des Lumières) New Zealand – Italy

05/10 in Lyon (Stade des Lumières) New Zealand – America 1

06/10 in Lyon (Stade des Lumières) France – Italy

. KEY B (South Africa, Ireland, Scotland, classified Asia / Pacific zone 1, classified Europe zone 2)

09/09 in Bordeaux (Atlantique Stadium) Ireland – Europe 2

09/10 in Marseille (Vélodrome Stadium) South Africa v Scotland

09/16 in Nantes (Stade de la Beaujoire) Ireland – Asia / Pacific 1

09/17 in Bordeaux (Atlantique Stadium) South Africa – Europe 2

09/23 at Saint-Denis (Stade de France) South Africa – Ireland

09/24 in Nice (Riviera Stadium) Scotland – Asia / Pacific 1

09/30 at Lille (Pierre-Mauroy Stadium) Scotland – Europe 2

01/10 in Marseille (Vélodrome Stadium) South Africa – Asia / Pacific 1

07/10 at Saint-Denis (Stade de France) Ireland – Scotland

08/10 in Lille (Pierre-Mauroy Stadium) Asia / Pacific 1 – Europe 2

. KEY C (Wales, Australia, Fiji, ranked Europe 1, winner of final qualifying round)

09/09 at Saint-Denis (Stade de France) Australia – Europe 1

09/10 at Bordeaux (Atlantique Stadium) Wales v Fiji

09/16 in Nice (Riviera Stadium) Wales – qualifying round winner

09/17 at Saint-Etienne (Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium) Australia v Fiji

09/23 in Toulouse (Stadium) Europe 1 – qualifying round winner

09/24 in Lyon (Stade des Lumières) Wales – Australia

09/30 at Bordeaux (Atlantique Stadium) Fiji – Europe 1

10/01 at Saint-Etienne (Geoffroy-Guichard Stadium) Australia – qualifying round winner

07/10 in Nantes (Stade de la Beaujoire) Wales – Europe 1

08/10 in Toulouse (Stadium) Fiji – qualifying round winner

. KEY D (England, Japan, Argentina, classified Oceania zone 1, classified America 2)

09/09 in Marseille (Vélodrome Stadium) England – Argentina

09/10 at Toulouse (Stadium) Japan – America 2

09/16 in Bordeaux (Atlantique Stadium) Oceania 1 – America 2

09/17 in Nice (Riviera Stadium) England – Japan

09/22 at Saint-Etienne (Stade Geoffroy-Guichard) Argentina – Oceania 1

09/23 at Lille (Pierre-Mauroy Stadium) England – America 2

09/28 at Toulouse (Stadium) Japan – Oceania 1

09/30 in Nantes (Stade de la Beaujoire) Argentina – America 2

07/10 in Lille (Pierre-Mauroy Stadium) England – Oceania 1

08/10 in Nantes (Stade de la Beaujoire) Japan – Argentina

– Quarter finals:

10/14 in Marseille (Vélodrome Stadium) 1st key C – 2nd key D

10/14 in Saint-Denis (Stade de France) 1st key B – 2nd key A

10/15 in Marseille (Vélodrome Stadium) 1st key D – 2nd key C

10/15 at Saint-Denis (Stade de France) 1st key A – 2nd key B

– Semifinals:

10/20 in Saint-Denis (Stade de France) winner QF 1 – winner QF 2

10/21 at Saint-Denis (Stade de France) winner QF 3 – winner QF 4

-Match for third place:

27/10 in Saint-Denis (Stade de France) semi-final loser 1 – semi-final loser 2

– Final:

10/28 at Saint-Denis (Stade de France) semi-final winner 1 – semi-final winner 2

