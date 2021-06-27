The Argentine rugby seven team, Los Pumas 7s, was crowned champion of the contest held in Los Angeles. The Albiceleste team completed the conquest of the tournament by widely defeating South Korea 55-0. The final 21-14 defeat to Great Britain did not detract from the celebrations of the team led by Santiago Gómez Cora.

“We are very happy for a new title, the sixth so far this season, but what comforts us the most was the work that the boys did all this time, especially these two weeks in Chula Vista, in preparation for this tournament and here looking for superior rivals. We came to play with Great Britain, we were able to beat them on Friday and then play them in a very good way, so I am satisfied with the performance of the boys and with the result of the tournament, “said Gómez Cora in a statement to the UAR site

The tries in the duel of the coronation of the Argentine cast, who had won the five previous matches, were achieved by Luciano González (2), Germán Schulz, Rodrigo Isgro, Marcos Moneta and Felipe Del Mestre (3), who also contributed five conversions .

Previously, Los Pumas 7s had defeated the United States team by 31-19, with ball supports in the ingoal contributed by Isgro, Santiago Alvarez Fourcade, Lucio Cinti, Moneta and Luciano González.

On Friday’s day, the Argentine team had beaten Great Britain (21-19), South Korea (49-0) and the United States (19-12).

“The feelings are very good, we did very good things on the field, which we have been training. Obviously with errors to correct, but we are happy and it is a good mental boost to face this last part before the Olympic Games”, remarked the team captain, Santiago Álvarez Fourcade.