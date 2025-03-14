José Luis Rodríguez, artistically known as El Puma, has visited for the first time El Hormiguero. The Venezuelan singer has come to Pablo Motos’s program to present Your tour TOUR MEETING, with which he will be in the Spanish cities of Tenerife, Vigo and Madrid.

During the interview, the artist has commented that he has recently suffered a heart attack and has offered the forecast he has about the years he thinks he has life and what he would like to do in them. “We are alive until God wants […] I have only one sister, I have attended them all, I am the last“He said.

The interpreter has been in music for 62 years and currently has 82, so he has already thought at what age he wants to die. “I plan to go to the 90s. I want to use these eight years to say goodbye to Latin America and Spain, “he detailed.

“I must know that Whenever doing something is as if it were my last time. If God gives me more time, welcome, “he said the Puma, while he has recognized that the most difficult thing he finds related to death is detachment.

“When I arrive at that time, you can’t think about what you leave back: wife, children, goods, friends … begins to detach you from all material things […] Who tells you that what is beyond is better than this, “he reflected.

Then, the Puma has joked that he has never seen “a coffin with a moving truck behind”, which has made him reach the following conclusion: “You have to leave things behind and think that you go to a better place. If you have no faith, you will not achieve it. We come and leave alone“