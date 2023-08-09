The ex-footballer ‘Puma’ Carranza He was uncomfortable with the statements of the former vedette Shirley Cherres. Cherres told local media that she had been “locked up” with the former player for three days in 2003, when it was reported that the “Puma” was kidnapped. “He was tied to the bed with a rope,” Shirley said. However, the one who was not happy with the statements was José Luis himself. He specified that he will not respond to the influencer and that, on the contrary, he will let her say what he has to say. He alludes that this is how he was brought up and, therefore, he made the decision not to respond.

“Since I was a child, I was taught that women are not answered, whether they speak well or badly of you (…). Let the young lady say what she wants, because I was formed in one way and I am not going to answer her anymore ”sentenced.

Did Shirley Cherres have an affair with Alan Garcia?

Shirley Cherres He made a statement that surprised Magaly Medina. The former Sport Boys cheerleader appeared on the set of ‘Magaly tv, the firm’ to ensure that the former president with whom she dated for a while was Alan García. “It was my Mr. President”he expressed. Given this, the popular “Urraca” questioned how credible what she mentions is. Magaly abruptly interrupted said interview.

“To win headlines seems irresponsible to me”, said the popular ‘Urraca’. For this reason, she decided to conclude the talk with the figure of show business.

