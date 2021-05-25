Mbappé against a club-State. Once Ligue1 ended with a resounding failure and in full impasse Until the European Championship, the French star and Nasser Al Khelaifi (president of PSG) begin to show the cards. The game for Mbappé will end this summer at Real Madrid, as the white club trusts, or fulfilling the year that he has left on his contract in Paris, but the first stone is laid. “What I want is to feel that I am in a place where I can really win, that there is a solid project around me. The sports project is essential “. Mbappé advanced it last Sunday after being awarded as the best footballer in the French League. The alibi is seeded.

Hiring stars is not achieved in the blink of an eye and Mbappé knows it. Win time to cook your transfer to Madrid while watching how PSG reacts. If there are no signings (Messi, Ramos …) the argument in public and in private to force a change of scenery will be justified: “There is no project beyond Neymar.”

Mbappé prints strength to his pulse as he did in 2019. It is no coincidence. On May 19 of that year, while receiving the same award as this past Sunday, his speech was almost traced: “I will be happy here in Paris or in another project”. Two years ago that statement unleashed panic in PSG and began this process in which, so far, they have made two renewal proposals multiplying his salary. In both they punctured the bone because Mbappé has never wanted to close the possibility of reaching the new Bernabéu.

Al Khelaifi, president of PSG, and Mbappé, pulse for the future of the crack.

This time the Parisian club has put on a poker face. “Mbappé is and will continue to be a PSG player. I am not at all concerned about his future “Al Khelaifi assured hours after Mbappé’s message about the project, that term that is being one more actor in the pulse between the footballer and his still club. What’s more, the PSG president responded by trying to cut that story short: “We are currently an ambitious project and we will be financially in the summer.”

Limit, August 1

The date of August 1 appears as a definitive barrier. Then the French Super Cup will be played and if he plays it with PSG it is because he is going to complete the season, whether there is a renewal or not. The great French star does not want gaps through which public criticism can slip. First, it will not hinder France’s transition to the Eurocup (and perhaps the Tokyo Games) with the soap opera about its future and neither the start of the official PSG competition, especially with an official title at stake. When he returns from the holidays, he will join, or so he intends, the team in which he will play next season.

By then he will have been able to see if the promises of Al Khelaifi and Leonardo to continue rearming a sports project that never ends up curdling in the Champions League and that this year has been hit in Ligue1, are true.

A tug of war that will be long and in which, as this newspaper reported, the Zidane variable does not count as a negative. If the Marseille continues, better for Mbappé, but the interest of the young superstar for Madrid transcends who is occupying the white bench. He knows that in Madrid he will not be alone. Meet Mendy, there are two more French-speakers (Hazard and Courtois) and you will have Benzema by your side, the perfect guide to explain the ins and outs of the white entity.

Excited … with Benzema

Mounting with Photoshop that Mbappé went up high-fiving Karim nothing more to know the return of the Madrid forward to Les Bleus It has tasted like glory in the white club. For the wink in Real Madrid code and because it denotes illusion to be next to a footballer with whom he has never played. There is no jealousy in terms of popularity (until last year, Karim was the most followed personality in France in social networks but now Kylian is) nor was it an advertising-type device, because they do not even share a sports sponsor.

The two will have time, in any case, to make confidences in Clairefontaine during the French concentration and later in the Euro. It will be a chip change for Mbappé. He played last weekend against Brest what could be his last game with PSG (he closed the season with 42 goals) in a very frustrating year for him and he does so for start a different kind of game, now for his future and with Al Khelaifi and PSG in front of him.