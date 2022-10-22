The causes of coldness and simple ways to deal with it are listed in his Telegram-channel therapist, pulmonologist Oleg Abakumov. According to him, people who are constantly freezing and not able to quickly adapt to temperature changes should not let it take its course.

Anemia, vitamin A and E deficiencies, being overweight, thyroid disorders, diabetes and low blood pressure are all possible causes of a tendency to freeze quickly, Abakumov said.

“There are some easy ways to warm up quickly. For example, do exercises and disperse the blood in this way if you start to freeze, ”the pulmonologist urged. The doctor recommended that those suffering from coldness drink more water, exclude coffee and alcohol from the diet, which hit the blood vessels, and quit smoking.

“Don’t wrap yourself in 300 fur coats! If you don’t dress for the weather, the body gets confused and stops coping with cold and heat correctly,” Abakumov continued.

To accelerate the lymph and improve blood flow, he advised to regularly massage with a dry brush. “And also, if your health allows, go to the bathhouse and sauna, strengthen blood vessels,” he added.

Earlier, Abakumov listed the causes of frequent headaches in the morning. These can include fluctuations in blood pressure, hormone problems, and dehydration.