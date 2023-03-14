Vaping can lead to irreversible consequences, including severe lung damage, cancer, and even death. About what this is connected with, Izvestia was told on March 14 by a general practitioner, a pulmonologist at the SM-Clinic Vyacheslav Svetlakov.

According to him, vape liquid contains a large amount of harmful impurities that cause severe lung damage. For example, diacetyl flavoring can lead to the development of such a serious disease as bronchiolitis obliterans, which is extremely difficult to treat.

There is also a disease called “Vaper Disease”. As Svetlakov said, this is the most severe non-infectious damage to the lungs, which can lead to irreversible damage and even death.

“Such a detrimental effect is associated with the presence of vitamin E acetate and tetrahydrocannabinol in the vape liquid. It also contains formaldehyde, acetaldehyde, arsenic, a number of metals (aluminum, antimony, cadmium, cobalt, chromium, copper, iron, lead, manganese, nickel, selenium, tin and zinc), which cause not only damage to the lungs themselves, but they can also lead to the development of oncological diseases, ”said Svetlakov.

He noted that with the timely cessation of smoking, such consequences can be leveled, but the recovery process itself can take a long time. In addition, the question of the impact of vaping on health has not yet been fully studied.

In January last year in Biysk, a 12-year-old teenager died after smoking a vape with his sister and girlfriend. It was reported that her 18-year-old friend and her 12-year-old brother came to visit the 17-year-old girl. Teenagers smoked an electronic device, after which their health deteriorated. The next morning they were found unconscious. The girls were hospitalized, but the boy could not be saved.