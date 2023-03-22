The issue of lung recovery after smoking electronic cigarettes and IQOS is not fully understood, however, according to available data, we can say that this process takes up to a year or more. This was told to Izvestia on March 22 by a general practitioner, pulmonologist at the SM-Clinic Vyacheslav Svetlakov.

According to him, to date, the effect of disposable electronic cigarettes on the body has been most studied. According to the data obtained, in terms of their composition and negative consequences, they can be equated to ordinary cigarettes. However, the effect on the lungs of the glycerin and propylene glycol contained in them is not completely clear, but it is definitely negative, Svetlakov pointed out.

“And, most likely, the recovery of the lungs after quitting smoking will take the same time as after quitting regular cigarettes – from several months to a year, and sometimes more. But only if the inhalation of glycerin and propylene glycol vapors did not cause irreparable harm, ”said the pulmonologist.

At the same time, he drew attention to the fact that recently disposable electronic cigarettes are practically not used – they are replaced everywhere by IQOS and vapes.

“Tobacco heating devices (IQOS and others) are considered less harmful than traditional cigarettes. Due to the fact that the temperature in them is not more than 350 degrees. However, studies show that the risks of developing negative consequences for the body remain. Restoring the functions of the pulmonary system, disorders of the gastrointestinal tract, and the cardiovascular system will take about the same time, that is, up to a year or more, ”the doctor said.

Earlier this month, Svetlakov said that smoking vape can lead to irreversible consequences, including severe lung damage, the development of cancer and even death. At the same time, he noted that with the timely cessation of smoking, such consequences can be leveled, but the recovery process itself can take a long time.