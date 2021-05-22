The newly appointed new executive director of the ‘Washington Post’, Sally Buzbee, has just had a particularly difficult week following the bombing in Gaza last Saturday of the building that housed the international news agency Associated Press, and other media outlets. . In her current role as AP’s executive editor and senior vice president, Buzbee oversees the agency’s journalists in more than 100 countries, and although she has managed numerous wartime crises, the latest round of fighting in Gaza was a difficult time. Most of the AP personnel, who usually sleep in the dormitories of an upper-floor apartment, had to evacuate in a hurry in less than an hour after the announcement of the attack by Israel.

At 55, Sally Buzbee is a veteran of journalism, where she started as a reporter for the agency in 1988. She was stationed in Cairo as the AP Middle East director and headed the Washington office during the 2012 and 2016 elections. .

Her new appointment to the ‘Post’ is certainly an act of celebration, but the fact that Buzbee is the first woman to hold the post at the prestigious newspaper underscores the still old-school prevalence of male journalism. The fact that media executives have had to search for a suitable candidate outside of their own staff reveals a management culture long dominated by men.

When Sally Buzbee joins the Post next month, she will be heading a 1,100-strong newsroom, with 77.5% white professionals and 51% women, mostly holding associate positions. The new CEO has signaled her commitment to continue to focus on diversity, both in terms of gender and ethnicity. The inclusion of women in the newsroom, he said, is “critically important” for the future of the industry.

Many journalists in the ‘Post’ have applauded his arrival. Three of the current four CEOs are women: Hiring and Standards, Digital and Diversity and Inclusion, in addition to the Deputy Managing Editor. Two of them were appointed last year, but these positions belong to a different lane from that of candidates for leadership positions.

The bulk of the writing is especially masculine. Typically, a story about the White House would go through a chain of five white men for publication. By comparison, the ‘Los Angeles Times’ has had a woman in charge of its Washington office since last year, and the ‘New York Times’ has been in charge of women since 2013. In this one, the editors direct the coverage of the White House, National Security, Economy and Congress.

The ‘Watergate’ effect



To a large extent, the female “disappearance” in the ‘Post’, especially in the last two decades, corresponds to what the magazine ‘Politico’ describes as the ‘lost generation’ of ‘rising stars who were expected to take off, but that they simply disappeared (.) in an atmosphere of unspoken misogyny ». Discouraged by the lack of opportunity, they all left the newspaper and sought accommodation in other media and other industries.

This lack of encouragement from leadership is largely the consequence of an editorial culture marked by the journalistic successes of men, who, as a result, have been favored with important assignments and elevated to the best positions. A quality journalism that helped elevate the editorial prestige of the ‘Washington Post’ in the era of Richard Nixon, with its prominent executive director Ben Bradlee, during the ‘Watergate’ scandal and later that of the ‘Pentagon Papers’.

The revered Marty Baron, whom Buzbee succeeds after eight years at the helm, has made an editorial mark with coverage of the Trump era, and accounting for his 30,573 false claims! that will delight future historians. Baron has led the newspaper’s renaissance in its final phase, achieving ten Pulitzer Prizes and profitability on the internet.

Buzbee was interviewed for the position by Jeff Bezos personally, with the initial focus of taking the ‘Post’ beyond the challenges of the coronavirus pandemic. The owner of Amazon acquired the newspaper from the Graham family in 2013 for $ 250 million. “I am aware, every day at work, every day when I talk to my daughters, that I really stand on the shoulders of many very brave women and many other people who are pushing for greater diversity,” says Buzbee after your appointment. “Thanks to his strength and courage, the doors have been opened to many who, like me, are now lucky enough to pass through.”