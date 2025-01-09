The Puigs finished 2024 and have started 2025 redoubling their commitment to Fluidra. Between December and the first days of January, the Catalan family undertook the acquisition of 481,509 shares of the company specialized in the swimming pool sector for almost 11.6 million euros. This package of titles, purchased in multiple operations, represents 0.25% of Fluidra’s capital.

The Puig family emerges as one of the main shareholders of Fluidra. through society Schwarzsee 2018 held 7% at the end of 2023 of the capital of the company chaired by Eloy Planes.

During the last year, the Puigs already carried out several purchase operations, prior to the attacks in December. Thus, in September they acquired 255,565 titles, representing 0.13%, for 5.44 million euros; and in June they took 295,400 shares (0.15%) for 5.88 million. In total, therefore, the family that owns the fragrance and fashion giant Puig Since June, it has invested 22.9 million euros in 1,032,474 Fluidra sharesequivalent to 0.537% of the capital. With this, its participation now rises to 7.537%.

The Puig family becomes the third largest shareholder of Fluidra by surpassing the Planes, which through Dispur control 7.33% of the Catalan company. This is one of the four founding families of the company that have their concerted actions. The other three are the Serra Duffo, which total 7.80% through Boyser; the Corbera Serra, with 6.93% through Edrem; and the Garrigós, with 6.23% through Aniol.

Above all of them is Rhone Capital. The investment firm directed by José Manuel Vargas, former president of Aena, has a stake equivalent to 11.67% of Fluidra’s capital.

At the closing prices of this Tuesday, 23.54 euros per share, The 7.537% of Puig in Fluidra has a value of 344.83 million euros. In the last year the price of the swimming pool firm has risen more than 26%.

The Puigs entered Fluidra in 2012, when they took 4.176%. Then the price was around 2 euros, so The accumulated latent capital gains are enormous. The prices of purchases made since June range between 19.92 and 25.1 euros.

The perfume saga sits on the board of directors of Fluidra. Puig’s vice president, Manuel Puig, occupies the chair.