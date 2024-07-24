A Festival with the aim of explaining to citizens what the tasks of the Regions are in Italy and Europe

There Regional Council ratified the draft agreement with the Apulian public theatre. At the heart of the agreement is the promotion of initiatives in the field of Third edition of the Festival of the Regions and Autonomous Provinceswhich will presumably be held in Bari on the dates 19-22 October 2024The Puglia Region was chosen with the provision of the Conference of the Regions of 27 July 2022. A Festival which was born with the aim of disseminate the role of the Regions and the Conference of the Regions as coordinating bodies in the management of expenditure, planning, social cohesion as well as the fundamental role they play in connection with the European Union for the spending programmes of EU Funds and European development and cohesion funding.



What does the Festival delle Regioni 2024 include?

The Puglia Region intends to organize a rich calendar of events. Therefore for programming “it appears necessary to make use of the skills possessed by the Apulian public theatre in the context of the organization of large-scale events, including cultural ones”. Among the issues to be implemented, there is a “moment of important reflection on a topic that involves all Italian politics: the future and the youth”. The entire program will be shared with the Conference of the Regions and may involve the Teatro Piccinni, the Teatro Petruzzelli, the Teatro Kursaal Santalucia, Piazza del Ferrarese, the former Fish Market, the Fortino, the Muraglia. The Festival will see the presence of the President of the Republicfrom the President of the Council of Ministersinstitutional representatives and citizens, even temporary, of the Apulia territory.

The amount that Puglia will have to spend to organize the Festival

But what will it be?financial commitment for the implementation of the intervention? 500 thousand euros paid by the Region. The establishment of the Implementation Committee is foreseen, consisting of the director of the administrative department of the Cabinet of the President of the Puglia Regional Council and the president, director of the Puglia Public Theatre. The latter undertakes to operationally manage all phases of the initiative, in addition to any monitoring and impact measurement activities, to make available its resources and professional and technical skills. The Region must identify the strategic priorities relating to the actions referred to in the Project Sheet, promote consultation and institutional dialogue with other public bodies and interested parties, make the spaces of the regional offices available for the implementation of the events, their own information databases and technical and professional skills.