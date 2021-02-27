Higher Cipher has said that “justice has been served”. The Costas Authority has formally notified the town hall the children’s playgrounds and picnic tables on Puerto Pollensa beaches can stay where they are.

Cifre has thanked all the people who put pressure on the Costas and has pointed to the submissions which the town hall made in order to ensure that the playgrounds weren’t removed. While the Junts opposition will continue to maintain that it was they who first made the submissions, the result is the same. Victory for the playgrounds!

It has been generally reported that the Costas “rectified” their decision. This isn’t the case. The authority had never definitively stated that the installations had to go. It was waiting for a regional environment ministry report before making a decision.

As it is, one suspects that quiet words were had in ears because of all the fuss that has been generated and that the matter has been dropped. The town hall now says that specifications for the playgrounds’ concession this year are being drafted.