Puerta del Sol in Madrid experienced a vibrant night on December 30, 2024 with the celebration of the traditional pre-grapes. This general rehearsal of the end of the year bells brought together thousands of people who practiced taking the twelve grapes while enjoying the Christmas lighting and decoration that beautifies the iconic place.

The event had a security deployment made up of 1,250 agents of the National and Municipal Policealong with Civil Protection personnel, who guaranteed the correct development of the celebration.

Access to the square was controlled from Mayor, Arenal, Alcalá and Carrera de San Jerónimo streets, with a capacity limit set at 15,000 people. In addition, the Sol Metro station remained closed from 6:00 p.m. to avoid crowds.

The day took place in two phases: a temporary evacuation of the square at 9:00 p.m. allowed cleaning work to be carried out before reopening between 9:15 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. This facilitated the arrival of the participants, who gathered again for the midnight bell rehearsal. As a preventive measure, attendees were recommended to arrive early and avoid bringing glass objects to speed up security checks.

The atmosphere was one of joy for the arrival of the early new year. Families, friends and tourists filled Puerta del Sol with laughter and selfies, consolidating a tradition which, although more relaxed than the celebration on December 31, allows you to enjoy the emblematic clock without the large crowds usual on New Year’s Eve.

With clear skies and moderate temperatures for the time, the 2024 pre-grapes took place without notable incidents, leaving a good taste in the mouths of attendees. This event has become an unmissable event for Madrid residents and visitors who want to experience the magic of the chimes in advance, in one of the most emblematic squares in Spain.