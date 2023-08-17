On the closing of the market and without having a natural course this semester, where in reality the club is not expected to win anything, Cruz Azul will seek the signing of a forward center. A signing that the former coach of the Machine requested even before the end of the previous season and that even now that Ferretti is no longer a coach in the La Noria team, the sky-blue board has not had the ability to close.
The sports area, once again led by Jaime Ordiales, is in charge of getting a ‘9’ before the market wants it. The intention and desire is to bring someone of weight, perhaps a scorer who has years in Europe, but Due to issues of time and money, they know it is complicated. For this reason, the club has a plan B within the MX League, the Mexican striker who plays for Puebla, Guillermo Martínez.
Martínez is Cruz Azul’s emergency option in case nothing is achieved about the closure of the market in the old continent. The Mexican is not even close to being able to boast positive numbers, just this semester, he has not scored a single goal, neither in the MX League, nor in the Leagues Cup and in the first division, he has accumulated only 12 goals, the rest of the almost one hundred that has in his career has done them in the expansion division. He is also 28 years old and although his price is very accessible, between one and two million dollars, he does not offer the slightest certainty in the field.
#Puebla #striker #join #Cruz #Azul
Leave a Reply