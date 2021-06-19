Almost a month after its removal from the Guard1anes Tournament League 2021 before him Saints of Torreón, the campus of Puebla de la Franja reported this Saturday at the stadium Cuauhtémoc to undergo medical and physical tests prior to the start of the preseason. Next Monday, the squad will begin training sessions under the supervision of the coaching staff, led by the Argentine helmsman. Nicolas Larcamón, to face the preseason for the 2021 Opening of the Liga Mx.

The Camoteros reported with four casualties from the starting table of the previous semester, although in total there are six exits that are reported in the squad that was registered for the last tournament.

In the attack they left their place the Peruvian striker Mexico Santiago Ormeño and the offensive link of Colombian origin Omar Fernandez, who went to Lion; as well as the Mexican defender Salvador Reyes, player who signed with him America; and the Uruguayan central defender Maximilian Perg, who did not reach an economic agreement with the board and had to say goodbye to the club.

Other casualties are those of the Mexican defender Jesus Arturo Paganoni, who also ceased to belong to the sweet potato squad. The side came as a reinforcement for the previous contest, but due to an injury to the skull bone, he had no participation, so the board decided to dispense with his services.

The same happened with the forward of Ecuadorian nationality Daniel Segura, who became another casualty for the Angelopolis. The winger reported that he joined the Tepatitlan, team of the Expansion League, after not playing for a single minute in the first team on the diagonal.

On the other hand, the directive in recent days made the defense purchase option official Israel Reyes, a player who signed a contract until 2024. The defender belonged to the Atlas.

As for the registrations, it is speculated that the club has already signed the Chilean midfielder Pablo Parra, who was already directed by Larcamón in the Curico Kingdom, in his native country. The 26-year-old plays as an offensive midfielder, although he can also play for both wings as a winger. Parra belongs to the set of Curico Kingdom and played for Ñublense, University of Chile and Cobreloa.

Likewise, it is said that an agreement with the forward has already been reached Fernando Aristeguieta, national team of Venezuela. However, the board has not done anything official about these two possible reinforcements.

AFM