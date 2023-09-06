The puck went through the grill of the helmet and damaged the eye of the hockey player “Bili Tigers” Kral

The goalkeeper of the Czech hockey club “Bili Tigriy” Daniel Kral was injured during the match against the Swiss “Ambry-Piotta”. This is reported on website commands.

According to the source, the puck went through the protective grid after a shot by an opposing player. The hockey player was unable to continue the match and left the site. After the match, Kral was taken to the hospital. It is noted that the preliminary examination did not reveal any visual impairment of the hockey player.

Kral stated that the opponent hit him in a large hole in the mask and stopped not far from the eye. “At first I didn’t even know it was a puck. I was completely out of my mind and thought that someone had hit me,” he said.

In 2016, Tampa Bay Lightning goaltender Ben Bishop lost two of his upper front teeth after being hit by a puck in a National Hockey League regular season game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. After a shot by Toronto forward Peter Holland, the puck pierced the goalkeeper’s mask and hit the jaw.