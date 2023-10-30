Sharjah (Al-Ittihad)

In its 13th session, the “Publishers Conference” witnessed the announcement of the winners of the second session of the “Sharjah Copyright Award”, organized by the “Sharjah Book Authority” to celebrate the pioneering contributions of copyright experts in protecting the intellectual capital of writers and creators from any violations, irregularities and unauthorized use and enabling this. The global sector and supporting its growth opportunities.

Ahmed bin Rakad Al Ameri, CEO of the Sharjah Book Authority, along with Mansour Al Hassani, Director of the Publisher Services Department at the Sharjah Book Authority, honored the winners of the two categories of the award, where Elena Harutyunyan from “Antares Publishing” from Armenia received the award in the category of “Experts in Buying and Selling Rights.” Translation in Publishing Houses” in recognition of its tireless efforts to reach readers around the world and its interest in the translation movement that enriched the global literary scene with Indian literature and culture.

Yasmina Jreissati, founder and director of Raya Agency from Lebanon, won the award in the category of “independent professionals or those working with agencies specialized in selling translation rights to more than one publisher or licensor,” as her agency not only sold translation rights to a large number of clients, but also played a major role in Prominent in promoting the exchange of literary cultures.

The Accessible Books Consortium (ABC), affiliated with the United Nations Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO), chose the “Publishers’ Conference” to announce the winners of the second session of the “Global Excellence Award for Accessible Publishing,” which celebrates publishing houses specialized in issuing accessible books for the blind and visually impaired and ensuring their accessibility. To the treasures of the literary world, emphasizing the importance of literature and its role in building bridges of communication and reducing distances and borders.

The awards were distributed in three categories: Hegas from Sweden went to the Publishers category, the Accessible Reading category went to the Chetana Charitable Trust from India, and the Special Commendation category award went to the Kalimat Foundation from the United Arab Emirates.

A dialogue session during the conference

The activities of the first day of the conference included a discussion session that brought together Ian Chapman, CEO of Simon & Shuster, and Joe Henry, CEO of Book Branch, which highlighted the development of the global publishing landscape and Chapman’s extensive experience in the sector, where “Simon & Shuster” obtained He was named Publisher of the Year for two consecutive years, as well as Children’s Publisher of the Year last year.

In his talk about Sharjah’s leadership role in supporting the book industry system, Chapman pointed out the important role played by the Sharjah Publishers’ Conference in developing the publishing sector and the great opportunities it provides to various publishing houses from around the world.

Chapman urged the audience to focus on the industry’s present and take positive steps to shape a better future for the book world, saying: In 2019, we set a goal to double our profits in the publishing field within five years, but we succeeded in quadrupling it in just two years. We are here to publish books, and it is important that our focus be Focusing on the present, instead of worrying about tomorrow, we must take positive steps today to influence the future.

The activities of the 13th session of the “Publishers Conference” bring together an elite group of global publishing industry experts, literary agents, and thought leaders from 106 countries and will continue until October 31st. The “Publishers Conference,” which is held prior to the activities of the Sharjah International Book Fair, provides a platform for thinkers and professionals in the publishing industry to discuss the most prominent challenges and mechanisms. To develop the sector.