After 15 years in the sector, 505 Games has opted for a broadcast to present upcoming news.

505 Games has carved a niche for itself in the world of videogames after distributing deliveries as powerful as Control, PayDay 2, Death Stranding in its PC version or Terraria in its edition for mobile phones and various consoles. With 15 years behind its back, the distributor has taken responsibility for a large number of video games, and it seems that it has even bigger plans for the days to come.

The 505 Games livestream will take place on May 17 at 3:00 p.m.That is why, for the first time in its history, 505 Games will broadcast a live broadcast to share its upcoming projects. To follow this broadcast, we will only have to connect to their channel of Youtube the May 17 at 3:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Although the duration of this event has not been specified, the publisher prepares us for updates related to titles already announced and “one or two surprises“that will be given in the presentation.

But 505 Games does not want the party to end with the broadcast, and that is why they also invite us to join their Discord server to find out all the details of what will happen after the live: a chat with developers. As indicated by the distributor in its Web pageviewers will have the opportunity to discover more information about the games covered by 505 Games through a conversation with those responsible for them.

The publisher has not advanced the content that we will see in the direct, but it is possible that they use the direct to share news about Control, which is already preparing a multiplayer spin-off. On the other hand, 505 Games is also behind the development of Stray Blade, a medieval action RPG that could surprise us again in just a few days.

