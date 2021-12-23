Juan Fernando Quintero, a 28-year-old Colombian footballer who plays as a midfielder for Shenzhen Kaisa of the Chinese League, has been very active in social networks in recent days, especially replicating River Plate publications since the “Millonario” club won the title of the Argentine tournament .
Although there is no official confirmation, the left-hander himself was in charge of putting “Like” to several of the posts related to the cast directed by Marcelo Gallardo, whom he represented in a great way, especially in the remembered final in Madrid against Boca , for the final of the 2018 Copa Libertadores, and now he surprised again with a writing.
It was on his instagram account, where he published a photo on Christmas Eve with a message that delighted all River fans: “December 24th. The gift we all wanted has arrived. See you soon”, He narrated, concise, short and at the bottom, in a post that already exceeds 70,000 likes in less than an hour.
While waiting for confirmation, the Colombian continues to add minutes in China: he played the 90 ‘in Shenzhen against Hebei and realized his magical left foot to assist a teammate in his team’s 3-0 win. Will good news come soon for the riverplaten fan?I know?
