In full media storm Following the messages taken in the light of their conversations with Claudia Bavel, Joaquín Sánchez and his wife, Susana Saborido, have recently enjoyed a meeting with friends of which they have given a good account on their social networks.

It has been flavor that has made clear that they continue with their lives despite rumors and the latest news about their privacy. Thus, he has published a Story in which Marriage appears together with a group of friends.

In addition to the image, the song chosen by Susana draws attention to illustrate the moment, one of Mojinos Esczíos That, as highlighted by the woman of the former sportsman in her publication, she says: “We have never been the most handsome or the most elegant, but without a doubt we are the greatest“Something that, as many point out, is a message towards all those who talk about their life.

SUSANA SABORIDO STORY SUSANA SABORIDO MANGRAM

The ex -soccer player’s messages with the creator of adult content, who have come to light in recent weeks, continue to generate all kinds of opinions. While these conversations would have directly affected the player’s relationship with his wife, many wonder how many years and with how many more people would have been unfaithful To his partner the former soccer player.

Of all this has spoken precisely Susana’s brother, José Manuel Saboridowho has been interviewed this week in Friday! And he has come to ensure that His sister and Joaquin are not “a normal marriage”.





“It’s not the first time and she is aware, she knows everything,” José Manuel said bluntly: “I have witnessed many infidelities, it is my sister’s thing to consent or not consent. She caught several infidelities on the computer. Infidelities there have been forty thousand and my sister is aware of everything, she looks the other way. “

Thus, José Manuel arrives at Describe his sister’s marriage as “a farce that has sold 20 years of lies” and has come to tell more concrete anecdotes. “In my bachelor party, we went to a nightclub and seven in the morning closed. He called me on the phone at 11 to tell me ‘that I got tangled up with Fulanita de Tal’ and I said ‘you are crazy, that kid is known.

For José Manuel, despite all infidelities, there is a clear reason why his sister continues with the former football player. “Keep with her husband because she prioritizes being well economically“He said flatly.

“My sister Susana is very special. He likes life well, who does not lack anything. Luxury. He likes fame. Little by little he is getting into television. The one who commands at home is her. She is of the condition of, while her pocket is full, I look the other way,” he added.





Likewise, he wanted to uncover what it really is like Susana’s relationship with Joaquín’s family environment: “There have been many problems. In the Palco del Betis she put on one tip and the family in another. Susana has not entered Joaquín’s house for many years and is not talked to Joaquín’s mother. “

Some problems that, apparently, would be motivated by money. According to José Manuel, every Christmas the footballer helps his mother already his brothers as much as possible and gives them high amounts of money, something she does not agree with. “This has to be hidden because if my sister learns there are important problems.”